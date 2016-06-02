Entrepreneur 360

Are You One of America's Most Entrepreneurial Companies? Apply for the 2016 Entrepreneur360™

date 2016-06-02
Entrepreneur Staff
For the second year, the Entrepreneur360™ will name the most entrepreneurial companies in America, based on quantitative and qualitative analysis of the verified information submitted. This 360-degree approach spotlights top entrepreneurial performers in leadership, innovation, culture, impact and growth—and the fascinating stories behind them.

Last year, notable companies from a range of industries were celebrated, including:

iCracked

This smart-phone repair and reselling company exemplifies best practices by instilling a company culture of problem-solving and independence instead of enforcing hierarchies.

Enlisted Design

Enlisted Design is a creative agency specializing in planning and birthing new products that is taking a highly unique approach to learning about each client.

Zozi

Zozi, a startup providing online booking software for travel outfitters, is benefitting from taking a safe approach to seeking venture capital to help speed growth.

UpCounsel

Two lawyers have taken a pragmatic approach to building a company that matches small and midsize businesses with experienced attorneys and enjoyed a 20-percent month-over- month revenue growth in 2015.

Avant

Avant is an online lending firm on a mission to lower the barriers and costs of borrowing. Since launching in 2012, they’ve grown from three to over 800 employees, operate in three countries and manage a loan portfolio of more than $3 billion.

Dashed

Whether it’s by bicycle, scooter or smart car, Dashed has one primary goal: to be the fastest restaurant-delivery service in the industry. Remaining focused on this singular mission continues to translate to their success.

To qualify, companies must be privately owned (no franchises) with at least one of the original founders involved in current day-to- day business operations. Honorees will be featured in Entrepreneur magazine, on Entrepreneur.com, and at the annual E360 Conference, which will be held on November 16 in Long Beach, Calif.

To nominate your company or find more information about the Entrepreneur360™ list, visit: entrepreneur.com/360.

