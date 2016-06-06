Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter and Pinterest Were Hacked, His Simple Password Revealed

Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter and Pinterest Were Hacked, His Simple Password Revealed
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Mark Zuckerberg, contrary to what you might think, is but a mere mortal. Yes, he runs Facebook and has a large amount of influence over your online life -- if you really only use Facebook to see what your friends are up to. Yes, he's worth a squillion dollars. Yes, he still basically wears the same outfits all the time. 

And, yes, he still has his accounts hacked just like everyone else if he doesn't use strong password security (or other measures, like two-factor authentication, that help thwart would-be attackers). According to reports, the hacking group OurMine Team has taken responsibility for breaking into Zuckerberg's Twitter and Pinterest accounts this weekend. Zuckerberg likely doesn't use either very much since, you know, Facebook and all. Still, one would think he (or his assistants) would employ stronger security measures in place to stop anyone with a password from getting in.

 

According to a tweet posted from Zuckerberg's account -- which was likely not from him, since he hasn't tweeted since 2012 -- the attackers claim that Zuckerberg's password was one of more than a hundred million obtained by an attacker in a 2012 LinkedIn hack. As Motherboard previously reported, these user names and encrypted passwords were allegedly easy for hackers to figure out.

LinkedIn confirmed in a blog post in May of this year that the breach, initially thought to be just a few million accounts and passwords, was actually much larger. The company has since been invalidating these passwords and notifying affected users. Perhaps Zuck didn't check his email recently.

The not-from Zuckerberg tweet on his timeline suggests that the Facebook CEO's password was simply "dadada," and it told anyone reading to simply direct message the account to obtain additional proof of the hack. Ocelot Uproar's Ben Hall also reported that a message posted to Pinterest indicated that Zuckerberg's account was, again, hacked by the "OurMine Team," likely using either the same leaked password or another one registered to whatever email address Zuckerberg used for the service.

As VentureBeat notes, Twitter was quick to suspend Zuckerberg's account. It has since been restored with the aforementioned tweet deleted. We can only assume the password has been changed and, ideally, more security measures have been enabled for the account. Zuckerberg's Pinterest has also been scrubbed of any messages posted by others.

"Hey @finkd we got access to your Twitter & Instagram & Pinterest,we are just testing your security , please dm us," read a tweet on OurMine's Twitter feed this morning. The account has since been suspended.

