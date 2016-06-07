Real Estate

Hugh Hefner Agrees to Sell Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hugh Hefner Agrees to Sell Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles
Image credit: Reuters | Mario Anzuoni
The Playboy Mansion
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

The famed Los Angeles mansion of Hugh Hefner, founder of the Playboy empire, is under contract to be sold to private equity executive Daren Metropoulos, a Playboy Enterprises spokesman said on Monday.

The Gothic Tudor-style mansion, which has an area of 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters), was listed earlier this year for $200 million, Reuters reported in January. 

Metropoulos is a principal at private equity firm Metropoulos & Co. He did not respond to a request for comment.

"We can confirm that the Playboy Mansion is in escrow with Daren Metropoulos as the buyer. Due to confidentiality restrictions, we are not able to comment on any specifics, including what contingencies need to be cleared to close the sale," the Playboy spokesman said in an emailed statement.

In addition to a tennis court, free-form swimming pool and other amenities, the estate is home to the Playboy grotto, which over the years was the setting for some of Hefner's most lavish parties.

The mansion was built in 1927 and purchased by Playboy in 1971 for a reported $1.1 million, a figure property agents said was the largest real estate transaction in Los Angeles history at that time.

(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Real Estate

Anyone Can Get Into Real Estate Investing With DiversyFund

Real Estate

Learn How to Make Successful Real Estate Investments

Real Estate

A Step-by-Step Guide to Making Your First Million in Real Estate in Six Short Years