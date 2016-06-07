General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

June 7, 2016 1 min read

Tick-tock. Uber will allow more of its drivers to fine passengers who show up more than two minutes late to their pickup location.

Streaming up. Blizzard Entertainment and Facebook are teaming up to blend Facebook Live and logins into Overwatch PC and other popular video games.

Priorities. Microsoft has released new planner software, giving Trello some competition.

High end. Coach Apple Watch bands are expected to come out on June 12.

Balanced breakfast. General Mills has released Tiny Toast, its first new cereal since 2001.

A new combination. Burger King has merged a Whopper with a burrito, creating the Whopperrito.

Jumpstart. When graduating or setting out on a new path, many people receive the same tidbit of advice -- “follow your passion.” But this psychologist says not everyone may know what their passion is just yet.

Last man standing. In an effort to revitalize its business, GoPro is investing in making its own video-editing software.