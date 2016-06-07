Start Up Your Day

General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Tick-tock. Uber will allow more of its drivers to fine passengers who show up more than two minutes late to their pickup location.

Streaming up. Blizzard Entertainment and Facebook are teaming up to blend Facebook Live and logins into Overwatch PC and other popular video games.

Priorities. Microsoft has released new planner software, giving Trello some competition.

High end. Coach Apple Watch bands are expected to come out on June 12.

Balanced breakfast. General Mills has released Tiny Toast, its first new cereal since 2001.

A new combination. Burger King has merged a Whopper with a burrito, creating the Whopperrito.

Jumpstart. When graduating or setting out on a new path, many people receive the same tidbit of advice -- “follow your passion.” But this psychologist says not everyone may know what their passion is just yet.

Last man standing. In an effort to revitalize its business, GoPro is investing in making its own video-editing software.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup