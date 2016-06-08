Snapchat

Snapchat Might Add Hyper-Realistic 3D Animated Filters Very Soon

Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Because Snapchat on its own wasn’t already annoying enough, there’s more news to make it waste even more valuable hours of your life on perpetual nothingness. Snapchat has quietly, ducking away from the usual pomp and show of press announcements, allegedly bought Seene, a computer vision startup that has its independent app that specializes in making surprisingly good 3D impressions of faces using your phone’s front camera without additional hardware. This predicatively means that to add to the list to teeth grinding silly filters that have already plagued the internet hogging app of Snapchat, there will soon be 3D animated style models faces and possible even videographic animated sequences.

Clearly, I hate Snapchat for its arbitrary and sheer waste of time model. Thankfully, I don’t decide business models and Snapchat is undeniably larger than ever imagined with ridicilous amounts of daily usage. But financially, it doesn't make sense to rely on Snapchat alone to make your content earn money. Click here to find out why. 

From an obvious sexting app to sharing information you’d never want screenshots to be leaked about, private information, possibly illegal or at least immoral picture sharing, it’s somehow transformed to a family friendly app where it’s appropriate to post entire stories, and even post hour by hour updates or what everyone’s posting what they’re eating. Thankfully, Snapchat’s ads model has expanded to just mandatory promotional posts that have no way to be disabled through any Jailbreaking or rooting (that I know of) or filters, but will only load if I accidently end up touching them to play. So businesses are using this unique temporary photograph model to keep users engaged to constantly checking their channel for updates, and keeps viewers engaged longer than other social media ever could.

Then came those face swap, weirdly immature filters that made users apparently look prettier and sillier, and Snapchat once again dropped it’s silliness to an even lower graph in my eyes. As annoying as the 3D filters would actually end up being sued, it does offer tremendous actual potential. 3D scans generated from Seene aren’t your typical post production filled with a 3D mold on a series of photograph based. They use a complex algorithm to generate a very realistic model that could possibly later be imported directly to your computer for use in 3D modeling software. It also offers the potential for augmented reality based apps to expand and include more mind-blowing applications.

Currently Seene uses the rear camera to capture very realistic scans of objects, in full color, instantly without using cloud technology on the device itself. Its range of capture is also surprisingly good, and it would be interesting to see how Snapchat sues this technology. Hopefully, Snapchat wouldn’t just end up with more animated photographs/videos of people sticking their tongues out with dog ears, but animated. 
Do you love Snapchat? Do you hate with the passion as I do? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India

