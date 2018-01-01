Snapchat

In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company
Also find out why he's dubbed 2018 'the year of the Cheetah.'
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Leave Your Competition in the Dust With These Snapchat Marketing Strategies
Now is the time to double down on Snapchat to reach younger users.
Inna Semenyuk | 5 min read
Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
Apple Watch Can Now Be Used to Monitor Parkinson's Symptoms
Plus, Snapchat partners with SeatGeek for direct ticket purchasing within the app and Sesame Ventures invests in a coding kit for kids.
Venturer | 1 min read
Teens Are Increasingly Ditching Facebook. Here's How Entrepreneurs Should Respond.
The percentage of teens using Facebook has dropped 20 percent in just three years.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices
CE-Oh no he didn't!
Nicole Lee | 2 min read
After Facebook and Snapchat, What's Next for Social Media Marketing?
Recent changes to the platforms mean marketers need to adjust their strategies.
Carlos Gil | 3 min read
Snapchat's Parent Company Plans to Invest $1.5 Million in Media Startups
Snap has announced a new accelerator program called Yellow focused on 'mobile storytelling.'
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel
While Snapchat might have lost its mojo, Evan Spiegel sure didn't.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Even After Its Redesign, Snapchat Is Struggling to Add New Users
Things over at Snap have not been very smooth.
Cherlynn Low | 4 min read

Snapchat is a social-messaging app co-founded by CEO Evan Spiegel. The app allows users to send messages that disappear once opened.

 
