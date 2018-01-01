Snapchat
Snapchat
In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company
Also find out why he's dubbed 2018 'the year of the Cheetah.'
Snapchat
Leave Your Competition in the Dust With These Snapchat Marketing Strategies
Now is the time to double down on Snapchat to reach younger users.
3 Things To Know
Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
News and Trends
Apple Watch Can Now Be Used to Monitor Parkinson's Symptoms
Plus, Snapchat partners with SeatGeek for direct ticket purchasing within the app and Sesame Ventures invests in a coding kit for kids.
Technology
Teens Are Increasingly Ditching Facebook. Here's How Entrepreneurs Should Respond.
The percentage of teens using Facebook has dropped 20 percent in just three years.
Snapchat
Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices
CE-Oh no he didn't!
Social Media Marketing
After Facebook and Snapchat, What's Next for Social Media Marketing?
Recent changes to the platforms mean marketers need to adjust their strategies.
Incubators
Snapchat's Parent Company Plans to Invest $1.5 Million in Media Startups
Snap has announced a new accelerator program called Yellow focused on 'mobile storytelling.'
Project Grow
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel
While Snapchat might have lost its mojo, Evan Spiegel sure didn't.
Snapchat
Even After Its Redesign, Snapchat Is Struggling to Add New Users
Things over at Snap have not been very smooth.
Snapchat is a social-messaging app co-founded by CEO Evan Spiegel. The app allows users to send messages that disappear once opened.