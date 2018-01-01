Barrett Wissman

Board of Directors
The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable
Boards sometimes overlook a prime member of their audience: the person on the receiving end.
Influencer Marketing
Are Social Networks Killing the Goose That Laid the Golden Egg?
Falling organic reach is driving influencers away from social platforms.
Sustainability
You Don't Have to Be Elon Musk to Make a Difference
Consumers are ever more impatient for brands to embrace the greater good.
Project Grow
Collaboration Works Best With Diverse Collaborators
Like-minded people can solve a problem quickly, but people with different skills and viewpoints are likely to create an entirely new solution.
Entrepreneurs
An Accountability Partner Makes You Vastly More Likely to Succeed
Simply explaining what you're doing to someone you respect is a powerful way to staying on track and avoiding impulsive decisions.
Success Strategies
10 Mistakes High Achievers Never Make Twice
Success requires always learning from new mistakes.
Burnout
9 Activities Science Says Could Cure Entrepreneurial Burnout
Family, friends, exercise and everything else you are ignoring while building your business are the cure for burnout.
Networking
Persistence and a Strategy Is How You Can Grow Your Network 10x In 3 Months
Persistence is what distinguishes the best networkers.
Failure
10 Strategies for Entrepreneurs Dealing With Failure
Failure feels like being crushed, but it's just a feeling. In reality, it's your opportunity to become stronger.
Motivation
10 Ways to Motivate Yourself When You're Really Not Feeling It
When your business is small and your challenges are big, success depends on your willingness to keep putting one foot in front of the other.