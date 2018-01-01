Barrett Wissman

Barrett Wissman

Guest Writer
Chairman of IMG Artists and Principal in Two Pillar Management
Barrett Wissman is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and concert pianist. He is chairman of IMG Artists, a performing-and-cultural arts entertainment business, and a principal in Two Pillar Management, which represents and partners with social media brands, influencers and celebrities.

More From Barrett Wissman

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable
Board of Directors

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

Boards sometimes overlook a prime member of their audience: the person on the receiving end.
5 min read
Are Social Networks Killing the Goose That Laid the Golden Egg?
Influencer Marketing

Are Social Networks Killing the Goose That Laid the Golden Egg?

Falling organic reach is driving influencers away from social platforms.
5 min read
You Don't Have to Be Elon Musk to Make a Difference
Sustainability

You Don't Have to Be Elon Musk to Make a Difference

Consumers are ever more impatient for brands to embrace the greater good.
5 min read
Collaboration Works Best With Diverse Collaborators
Project Grow

Collaboration Works Best With Diverse Collaborators

Like-minded people can solve a problem quickly, but people with different skills and viewpoints are likely to create an entirely new solution.
5 min read
An Accountability Partner Makes You Vastly More Likely to Succeed
Entrepreneurs

An Accountability Partner Makes You Vastly More Likely to Succeed

Simply explaining what you're doing to someone you respect is a powerful way to staying on track and avoiding impulsive decisions.
3 min read
10 Mistakes High Achievers Never Make Twice
Success Strategies

10 Mistakes High Achievers Never Make Twice

Success requires always learning from new mistakes.
6 min read
9 Activities Science Says Could Cure Entrepreneurial Burnout
Burnout

9 Activities Science Says Could Cure Entrepreneurial Burnout

Family, friends, exercise and everything else you are ignoring while building your business are the cure for burnout.
5 min read
Persistence and a Strategy Is How You Can Grow Your Network 10x In 3 Months
Networking

Persistence and a Strategy Is How You Can Grow Your Network 10x In 3 Months

Persistence is what distinguishes the best networkers.
7 min read
10 Strategies for Entrepreneurs Dealing With Failure
Failure

10 Strategies for Entrepreneurs Dealing With Failure

Failure feels like being crushed, but it's just a feeling. In reality, it's your opportunity to become stronger.
5 min read
10 Ways to Motivate Yourself When You're Really Not Feeling It
Motivation

10 Ways to Motivate Yourself When You're Really Not Feeling It

When your business is small and your challenges are big, success depends on your willingness to keep putting one foot in front of the other.
10 min read
