This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Evan Spiegel told Snap employees this week they work for a rare social-media platform that "makes people happy."

In an internal note sent Monday, the co-founder and CEO seemed intent on rallying the Snapchat operator behind a sense of "urgency" after seeing several quarters of stalled revenue growth, layoffs, and struggles with its advertising business.

"Social Media is Dead. Long Live Snapchat!" he wrote in the title of the memo.

Spiegel said the company has "reached a real turning point," while lashing out at rivals that he vaguely alluded to as Meta's Facebook and Instagram, along with the X platform formerly known as Twitter.

"This year is a chance to build on all the momentum we've developed and deliver on our full potential," he wrote in the memo, a copy of which was seen by Business Insider.

Spiegel highlighted specific work done by Snap's data science, content, augmented reality, and monetization teams to improve the company's performance for users and advertisers.

Early 2024 priorities

For at least the first half of 2024, he said Snap will focus on "bringing together several critical projects we believe are essential for our long term success." Those include:

Shifting to focus on more user growth in developed markets like North America and Europe

Requiring a more "more iOS-centric approach"

Further efforts to improve ad targeting and performance

And the unification of "content and ad interactions" across Spotlight and Stories, Snapchat's main features, with a vertical swipe navigation

Success in these objectives is required for Snap to be in the financial position Spiegel wants in order to push further into AR products.

"Timing matters, hence the urgency, because consumer augmented reality glasses will gain momentum before the end of the decade, and this is our chance to transcend the limitations of the smartphone and provide a computing experience that is more sensational and shareable," Spiegel said. "We need our business to be strong enough and profitable enough to deliver the future of computing in augmented reality."

Lashing out at rivals

Toward the end of the note, Spiegel took aim at rivals in the social media space. He harkened back to the founding of Snapchat over a decade ago, saying he and Bobby Murphy wanted to build "an antidote to the online popularity contest that started with MySpace, evolved into Facebook, and eventually became Instagram."

A Snap spokesman declined to comment, noting only that during a Tuesday appearance at CES in Las Vegas, Spiegel mentioned his early ambition to differentiate the platform. "Bobby and I grew up with social media, MySpace, Facebook, then Instagram, and felt this constant pressure to be pretty perfect online to get likes and comments, to grow followers, and we just wanted something that we could use to have fun with our friends and our family," Spiegel said during the event.

He went further in his Monday note to staff, however. Spiegel positioned Snapchat as a platform offering "happiness," to teens specifically, through its messaging features and focus on close relationships. Meta on Tuesday announced new features on Instagram and Facebook aimed at making the user experience for people under 18 better as scrutiny has increased on teen mental health issues being exacerbated by content on Instagram, in particular. The company is facing dozens of lawsuits over the issue.

Spiegel seemed to refer to other issues on Meta's platforms, like child exploitation material, as well as on X, and platforms' issues with content moderation around the Israel-Hamas war.

"We're certainly far from perfect, but while our competitors are connecting pedophiles, fueling insurrection, and recommending terrorist propaganda, we know that Snapchat makes people happy," Spiegel wrote.

In an employee-only chat posted to Blind, where users' workplaces are verified, employees expressed frustration with the way Spiegel seemed to speak about competitors, specifically Meta. "You can clearly tell Evan's hatred for Meta in most of the letters he sends out," one employee said.

For the full note, see below:

