Isobel Asher Hamilton

Tesla Staff Were Reportedly Told Not to Walk Past Elon Musk's Desk Because of His Wild Firing Rampages
Wired's deep dive on Tesla reports that the Tesla CEO had a habit of going on firing sprees.
3 min read
'That Was Not Appropriate Behavior': NASA Roasted Elon Musk for Smoking Weed Live on the Internet
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's smoking weed on a livestreamed podcast in September "was not appropriate behavior," according to The Atlantic.
2 min read
More Than 400 Washington Post Staffers Wrote an Open Letter to Jeff Bezos Calling Out His 'Shocking' Pay Practices
They also released a video, which they uploaded to YouTube addressing the Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner directly.
2 min read
