After introducing My AI to only Snapchat+ subscribers in February, the AI-powered chatbot has sent 2 million messages per day.

Snapchat is the latest app to embrace artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, the social media platform launched its ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot "My AI" to its global user base. Snapchat users were greeted with a message from "My AI" that described itself as an "experimental chatbot."

The feature was first introduced to Snapchat+ subscribers in February and has since sent nearly 2 million messages per day about movies, sports, and current events, according to a press release from the company.

Image credit: Sam Silverman via Snapchat.

Unlike the app's other messaging feature, My AI will retain your conversations unless deleted. Still, My AI's advice should be taken with a grain of salt, the company says.

"My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading responses, but it may not always be successful, so don't rely on its advice," Snapchat wrote to users. "Let us know if you see something you don't like so we can improve."

How to Use My AI on Snapchat

In addition to recommending restaurants and helping you choose the perfect photo Lens for a specific occasion, My AI includes a couple of other features that are unlike other chatbots.

Users can customize the AI chatbot with a name and "Bitmoji," which allows users to create a cartoon version of their pocket assistant. My AI can also be used in group chats by typing "@ My AI" in the message exchange followed by a question for the bot, which will then answer the query for the group.

The AI chatbot will answer questions as long as they adhere to the community guidelines that prohibit inappropriate or harmful language. Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to send Snap photos to My AI. According to the release, the bot will reply with a "unique generative Snap" photo of its own to "keep the visual conversation going."

The app says it uses "moderation technology" to detect inappropriate and harmful content and can temporarily restrict a user's access to My AI if they "misuse the service." The tool will also incorporate parental controls.

How to Get Rid of and Delete My AI

Users who would like to go without the feature can unpin or remove My AI from their chat feed. According to a Snapchat help page, swiping right from the camera screen to view the chat screen, then pressing and holding on "My AI" will do the trick. Users will be met with menu options and can select "Chat Settings" and then tap "Clear from Chat Feed." This will remove My AI from your list of chat conversations.

Users can also select the gear image on the profile screen to open their settings, and can then scroll to "Privacy Controls" and tap "Clear Data" and then "Clear Conversations." Lastly, tap the "X" next to My AI to remove the conversation from your feed.