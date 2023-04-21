Snapchat Is Joining the AI Revolution. Here's What You Need to Know About Snapchat's 'My AI'

After introducing My AI to only Snapchat+ subscribers in February, the AI-powered chatbot has sent 2 million messages per day.

learn more about Sam Silverman

By Sam Silverman

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Snapchat is the latest app to embrace artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, the social media platform launched its ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot "My AI" to its global user base. Snapchat users were greeted with a message from "My AI" that described itself as an "experimental chatbot."

The feature was first introduced to Snapchat+ subscribers in February and has since sent nearly 2 million messages per day about movies, sports, and current events, according to a press release from the company.

Image credit: Sam Silverman via Snapchat.

Unlike the app's other messaging feature, My AI will retain your conversations unless deleted. Still, My AI's advice should be taken with a grain of salt, the company says.

"My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading responses, but it may not always be successful, so don't rely on its advice," Snapchat wrote to users. "Let us know if you see something you don't like so we can improve."

According to Google Finance, Snapchat is valued at $16.12 billion with an average volume of 25.13 million.

Keep scrolling for more details about Snapchat's My AI.

How to Use My AI on Snapchat

In addition to recommending restaurants and helping you choose the perfect photo Lens for a specific occasion, My AI includes a couple of other features that are unlike other chatbots.

Users can customize the AI chatbot with a name and "Bitmoji," which allows users to create a cartoon version of their pocket assistant. My AI can also be used in group chats by typing "@ My AI" in the message exchange followed by a question for the bot, which will then answer the query for the group.

RELATED: ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

The AI chatbot will answer questions as long as they adhere to the community guidelines that prohibit inappropriate or harmful language. Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to send Snap photos to My AI. According to the release, the bot will reply with a "unique generative Snap" photo of its own to "keep the visual conversation going."

The app says it uses "moderation technology" to detect inappropriate and harmful content and can temporarily restrict a user's access to My AI if they "misuse the service." The tool will also incorporate parental controls.

How to Get Rid of and Delete My AI

Users who would like to go without the feature can unpin or remove My AI from their chat feed. According to a Snapchat help page, swiping right from the camera screen to view the chat screen, then pressing and holding on "My AI" will do the trick. Users will be met with menu options and can select "Chat Settings" and then tap "Clear from Chat Feed." This will remove My AI from your list of chat conversations.

RELATED: A 'Fake Drake' Song Using Generative AI Was Just Pulled From Streaming Services

Users can also select the gear image on the profile screen to open their settings, and can then scroll to "Privacy Controls" and tap "Clear Data" and then "Clear Conversations." Lastly, tap the "X" next to My AI to remove the conversation from your feed.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Related Topics

Technology Apps News and Trends Snapchat Artificial Intelligence Chatbots ChatGPT

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The Surprising Reason Behind Why Many Leaders Are Forcing Employees Back to The Office

A recent poll of more than 150 U.S. CEOs reveals a startling reason why many companies are enforcing a return to the office.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Business News

Nursing School Operators in Florida Face 20 Years in Prison For Selling Thousands of Fake Diplomas To Students

Prosecutors on the case say it was a multimillion-dollar scheme enacted by a network of over two dozen nursing school professionals.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

Business Culture

How to Encourage Productive Debate in Your Workplace

Here's how leaders can foster an environment that encourages productive debate and empowers individuals to challenge ideas rather than go with the flow.

By Jyoti Bansal

Business Culture

Are You Wasting Your Time? The Multi-Venture Entrepreneur's Guide to Time Management

Owning multiple businesses carries a unique set of challenges. One of the most crucial yet often overlooked aspects is understanding and appreciating the value of your time.

By Ryan Godinho

Business News

These Two Cars Are So Easy to Steal That 17 State Attorneys General Want Them Recalled

The manufacturers failed to install anti-theft devices that are standard in other new vehicles, according to California's Department of Justice.

By Amanda Breen