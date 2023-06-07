A leaked tweet revealed a screenshot of the alleged feature, stating the chatbot will be able to "answer questions and give advice."

Instagram might be the latest social media platform to integrate AI into its platform.

A leaked screenshot on Twitter by a mobile developer and self-proclaimed "leaker" revealed an image of an AI chatbot on Instagram, stating the bot will be able to "answer questions and give advice," as well as give users 30 different personality traits to choose from.

In late February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that the company is working on a variety of generative AI tools across the company, including "developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways." While he doesn't mention Instagram in the post, Zuckerberg mentions that the company is exploring the use of AI with text experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger.

Instagram reps told Entrepreneur that it does not have anything new to share "outside of what's been said in past earnings calls about AI agents/chatbots."

If the rumors are true, Instagram would hardly be the first social media platform to implement artificial intelligence into its system. Earlier this year, social media app Snapchat rolled out its "My AI" feature which allowed users to communicate with a customizable, built-in chatbot. However, since its launch, it's received mixed reviews — to put it lightly.

From parental concerns over the chatbot's "creepy" responses to general discontent, users flooded the app store with one-star reviews for Snapchat just a week after its global launch.

