Instagram Is Reportedly Working on an AI Chatbot With Dozens of Personality Options A leaked tweet revealed a screenshot of the alleged feature, stating the chatbot will be able to "answer questions and give advice."

By Madeline Garfinkle

Nopparat Khokthong | Shutterstock
Instagram is apparently developing an AI chatbot for users.

Instagram might be the latest social media platform to integrate AI into its platform.

A leaked screenshot on Twitter by a mobile developer and self-proclaimed "leaker" revealed an image of an AI chatbot on Instagram, stating the bot will be able to "answer questions and give advice," as well as give users 30 different personality traits to choose from.

In late February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that the company is working on a variety of generative AI tools across the company, including "developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways." While he doesn't mention Instagram in the post, Zuckerberg mentions that the company is exploring the use of AI with text experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger.

Instagram reps told Entrepreneur that it does not have anything new to share "outside of what's been said in past earnings calls about AI agents/chatbots."

Related: Instagram Is Reportedly Rolling Out A Text-Based App to Compete With Twitter

If the rumors are true, Instagram would hardly be the first social media platform to implement artificial intelligence into its system. Earlier this year, social media app Snapchat rolled out its "My AI" feature which allowed users to communicate with a customizable, built-in chatbot. However, since its launch, it's received mixed reviews — to put it lightly.

From parental concerns over the chatbot's "creepy" responses to general discontent, users flooded the app store with one-star reviews for Snapchat just a week after its global launch.

Related: New York Lawyer Uses ChatGPT to Create Legal Brief, Cites 6 'Bogus' Cases: 'The Court Is Presented With an Unprecedented Circumstance'

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

News and Trends Instagram Snapchat Artificial Intelligence Chatbots

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'I'm Not a Very Good Businessman': Kevin Costner Is Risking a Ton of His Own Money on New Project

The "Yellowstone" star discussed how he bankrolled his new epic movies — and his accountant isn't happy.

By Dan Bova
Innovation

How AI is Helping Us Break Free From The 9-to-5 Grind

Explore the transformative impact of AI in reshaping work hours and fostering flexibility for a healthier work-life balance.

By Asim Rais Siddiqui
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John

Rush Bogin, a 17-year-old fashion designer, learned firsthand how finding market gaps and listening to customer feedback can bring major success.

By Amanda Breen
Diversity

How to Be an Ally to the LGBTQ+ Community During Pride Month and Beyond

Recent actions from Bud Light and Target have created more polarization on diversity issues in the workplace. Pride Month is a special time to celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community.

By Julie Kratz