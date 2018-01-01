William Harris

Guest Writer
CEO and Entrepreneur

William Harris is the growth expert behind several ecommerce and VC backed SaaS businesses, helping them scale through intelligent application of modern marketing tactics. He's also the overworked founder of Elumynt, LLC, a growth marketing agency.

More From William Harris

Everyone's using Instagram as part of their marketing blitz. Here's how to help your Instagram ads soar above your competitors'.
6 min read
Saying 'no' takes practice. And confidence. And effort. But it's a skill worth learning.
7 min read
If what you're doing is truly life-altering, working longer and longer might be something worth sacrificing a balanced life for. Otherwise . . . don't.
6 min read
Millennials might be more entrepreneurial and harder working than earlier generations, but let's not overlook how motivating economic insecurity can be.
7 min read
Unique businesses die from ordinary mistakes every day. Quit thinking you're exempt.
10 min read
The person who has the vision to start a company might not be the person to grow the company.
6 min read
You have to make your argument, it has to make sense and it has to make an emotional connection.
5 min read
Every brand has a story. Make yours an epic.
6 min read
You'll need the right mix of data, people and planning to quickly scale your startup.
6 min read
The right mentor can connect you with the right tools, experiences and opportunities.
9 min read
Businesses that have thrived since back-in-the-day can teach you plenty about marketing now.
7 min read
