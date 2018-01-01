William Harris is the growth expert behind several ecommerce and VC backed SaaS businesses, helping them scale through intelligent application of modern marketing tactics. He's also the overworked founder of Elumynt, LLC, a growth marketing agency.
Instagram Marketing
7 Quick Instagram Ad Hacks for Ecommerce
Everyone's using Instagram as part of their marketing blitz. Here's how to help your Instagram ads soar above your competitors'.
saying no
The Dirtiest Word Even Successful Entrepreneurs Still Use Every Day
Saying 'no' takes practice. And confidence. And effort. But it's a skill worth learning.
overworked
An Entrepreneur's Last Breath: Why You Shouldn't Be Like Elon Musk When You Take It
If what you're doing is truly life-altering, working longer and longer might be something worth sacrificing a balanced life for. Otherwise . . . don't.
Side Hustle
Career-Minded Millennials Should Think Twice Before Starting a Side Hustle
Millennials might be more entrepreneurial and harder working than earlier generations, but let's not overlook how motivating economic insecurity can be.
Startups
Founders Keep Making These 9 Common Mistakes That Crush Promising Startups
Unique businesses die from ordinary mistakes every day. Quit thinking you're exempt.
Leadership
Being a Born Entrepreneur Doesn't Automatically Mean You're a Born Leader
The person who has the vision to start a company might not be the person to grow the company.
Marketing
What Aristotle Can Teach You About Marketing
You have to make your argument, it has to make sense and it has to make an emotional connection.
Marketing
Four Examples of Retail Brands Killing it With Content
Every brand has a story. Make yours an epic.
Ecommerce
Step-by-Step You Can Turn Your Ecommerce Side Hustle Into a Real Company
You'll need the right mix of data, people and planning to quickly scale your startup.
Mentors
Find a Business Mentor -- or Fail Trying
The right mentor can connect you with the right tools, experiences and opportunities.
Content Marketing
My Old-School Chiropractor Is Better at Marketing Than Most Entrepreneurs
Businesses that have thrived since back-in-the-day can teach you plenty about marketing now.