Robert Glazer

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Acceleration Partners

Robert (Bob) Glazer is the founder and managing director of Acceleration Partners, the founder and chairman of BrandCycle and author of the book, Performance Partnerships. He has extensive experience in the consumer, ecommerce, retail, online marketing and ad-tech industries and has partnered with brands such as Adidas, ModCloth, Reebok, Target, Gymboree, and Warby Parker. He writes inspirational Friday Forward posts each week at www.fridayfwd.com.

More From Robert Glazer

Sustainability

Engaging Employees in Corporate Responsibility Is a Brilliant Strategy

Employees will buy into ethically conscious corporate changes if you get the ball rolling.
4 min read
Entrepreneurs

5 Lessons Future Entrepreneurs Can Learn at Summer Camp

Kids learn lifelong lessons when mom and dad aren't hovering around them.
6 min read
Salaries

3 Steps to Better Motivate Employees With Performance-Based Pay

Avoid underpaying your current talent and overpaying new outside hires by following these three steps to fair compensation.
7 min read
Problem Employees

How Pulling Our Investment in 'Average' Employees Made Us Anything But

Look out for these three red flags indicating that you've made a mediocre hire.
6 min read
Affiliate Marketing

The Affiliate Marketing Model: A Blueprint for Success in the Gig Economy

Don't get caught in an old-fashioned marketing model. Take advantage of the freedom and flexibility the gig economy offers.
6 min read
Leadership Qualities

How to Lead Versus Manage, to Improve Your Team's Success

To engage workers, step back from the day to day and focus on proactive, inspiring leadership rather than reactive, putting-out-fires management.
6 min read
Performance Reviews

3 Changes Your Company Should Make to Performance Management in 2017

Managers and employees alike are stressing because they're about to have their dreaded year-end performance review. Fix that.
6 min read
Young Entrepreneurs

6 Important Values Entrepreneurial Parents Can Teach Their Children

The principles that help startup leaders succeed will also help your kids -- and your relationship with them -- flourish.
6 min read
Growth Strategies

Warning: Don't Let a Hot Product Kill Your Business

Don't become a one-hit wonder. Grow a sustainable company that's ready for the long term, with these 3 strategies.
6 min read
Flexible Work Arrangements

4 Rules to Provide Flexibility Without Losing Accountability

How can employers ensure that flexibility won't torpedo their companies' productivity?
6 min read
Shark Tank

Throw Your Company to the Sharks -- on 'Shark Tank,' That Is

Pitching your business on this hit show could pay off handsomely -- as long as you know what you're doing.
5 min read
Volkswagen

The Biggest Lesson from Volkswagen: Culture Dictates Behavior

Here are four ways to build a culture which, unlike VW during its scandal days, accepts failure as a growth opportunity.
5 min read
Workplace Wellness

5 Things That Keep Both Genders Happy in the Workplace

Flexibility in all aspects is key in keeping a happy office atmosphere for both men and women.
4 min read
leadership training

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Gain More Leadership Training

Wishing there were a course called 'CEO 101'? Here's what you can do instead.
4 min read
Parenting

Now, Rather Than Later: How to Foster Learning for a Business-Minded Child

Here are four ways to fan the flame of your son or daughter's entrepreneurial aptitude.
5 min read
