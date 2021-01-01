Jea Yu

More From Jea Yu

Hims &amp; Hers Health Stock is a Discrete Telemedicine Play
Finance

Hims & Hers Health Stock is a Discrete Telemedicine Play

Telehealth service Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) stock experienced the typical haircut after completing its reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) previously and symbol change.
Pubmatic Stock is an AdTech Reopening Play
Finance

Pubmatic Stock is an AdTech Reopening Play

Digital advertising technology (AdTech) platform Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) stock had pulled back over 30% off it’s 2021 highs as shares undergo a repricing.
Canopy Growth Stock is a Best of Breed Cannabis Play
Finance

Canopy Growth Stock is a Best of Breed Cannabis Play

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) stock lost half its value from its 2021 highs during the March Nasdaq correction.