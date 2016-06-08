Amazon

Bezos Says Amazon to Up India Investment to $5 Billion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bezos Says Amazon to Up India Investment to $5 Billion
Image credit: Reuters | Yuri Gripas
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) presents the Global Leadership Award to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Amazon Inc. Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday the company would invest an additional $3 billion in India, boosting its committed investment in the country to over $5 billion.

Bezos told an event in Washington attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who met earlier on Tuesday with President Barack Obama -- that India was Amazon's fastest growing region.

"I can assure you it’s only the beginning and as we say in Amazon, it’s only day one," Bezos said, adding that the investments would help start-ups in India and accelerate the country's role as a hub for innovation and digital entrepreneurship. 

He said Amazon would open a Web Services Cloud Region in India this year and the country would soon become home to the firm's largest software engineering and development center outside of the United States, located in Hyderabad.

Bezos said Amazon had so far built 21 fulfillment centers with more than 5 mln cubic feet of storage space. He said its link-up with India Post enabled it to reach all serviceable postal codes in the country.

He said the Hyderabad center would create jobs and career development opportunities for thousands of people and a "significant" number of jobs would be created over time because of the deployment of Amazon Cloud Services. 

Bezos, the world's fourth-richest man, made the comments the same day Warren Buffett, the world's third richest man, praised him for embodying the potential of small business owners who build their companies.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrew Hay)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

An Author Changed the Cover of His Book on Amazon Into a Message Urging Amazon Workers to Unionize

Amazon

The Amazon Prime Day Strike Could be a Turning Point for Workers' Rights

Amazon

The Secret Weapon That Targets Your Customers Whether They're on Amazon or Not