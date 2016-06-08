7 Things Both Job Seekers and Job Providers Should Know for a More Effective Hiring Process

June 8, 2016 5 min read

Congratulations class of 2016! You did it. You are officially graduates.

For most of you, it’s time to start your career, but if getting a job right out of college is not going as planned, don't fear. CareerBuilder just released its 2016 Candidate Behavior study -- which surveyed more than 4,505 workers ages 18 and over, as well as 1,505 hiring decision-makers -- and provided seven tips for both sides of the hiring process.

Looking for a job? Here are seven tips you should know during the job-hunting process:

1. So you found your dream job but haven’t been given an offer. Don’t panic. Applicants usually expect getting a job to take less time, but generally the process lasts at least two months, the study by CareerBuilder shows.

2. Just because you didn’t get a position doesn’t mean your dreams of working for a company are done. Fifty-four percent of employers will reach out to past candidates who were not initially given job offers. Make sure the company knows that you have a strong desire to work for them and keep in contact.

3. Know that your resume isn’t everything. Fifty-three percent of employers say a resume isn’t enough to decide whether someone deserves a job, the study shows. Your chances are better if you submit a cover letter, professional portfolio, a professional website and links to your social media accounts. Give potential employers the tools to figure out who you really are.

4. Consider the skillsets you can work on. Companies are looking for skills that may surprise you. Work history, education and specialized skills are important, but 63 percent of employers said that one of the top questions they ask job candidates is based around the soft skills they have. Examples of soft skills include having a positive attitude, being timely and being organized.

5. Still no success? Your fellow graduates and others in the job market may be putting in more time than you. Job hunters spend 11 hours a week searching for jobs, the study shows. The more time and effort you put into looking for a job, the greater chance of success. As they say, time is money.

6. Yes, you just graduated and spent all of that time working towards your specialized degree, but don’t be too attached to it. It’s possible that you don’t end up working in your field of study at all. Thirty-six percent of people don’t work a job that is even related to their degrees. Take note of your strengths and weaknesses and look for where those could apply.

7. The good news is that employers are looking to pay employees more. Sixty-six percent of employers plan to offer higher starting salaries this year, according to the survey. Guess it's a good year to enter the workforce.

CareerBuilder also looked at the other side of the coin. Looking to hire? Here are seven tips you should know during the hiring process:

1. So you’re looking for exactly the right employee, but keep in mind that candidates are less likely to jump through hoops than they used to be. In a world full of fast-paced, at-your-fingertips technology, candidates for a job are less likely to fill out an application if it appears too cumbersome. The study shows that one in five candidates said they wouldn’t fill out an application that would take more than 20 minutes.

2. Because of this fast-paced hiring atmosphere, make sure you’re moving the hiring process along. Sixty-six percent of job seekers said they will wait less than two weeks to hear back from an employer before moving on to apply for other jobs. A slow hiring process could mean that you lose talented applicants.

3. Keeping up with technology is key. Make sure you have an online presence. Sixty-four percent of candidates said that after reading a job posting they will look for a company online before applying. And if they can’t find anything on your company? Thirty-five percent of all candidates said they would move on.

4. Be detail oriented, just like you hope your applicants will be. Candidates want detailed information from your job listing to make sure they are a good fit. Some of these details include salary, benefits, employee ratings, contact information of the hiring manager, work-from-home options, work/life balance, photos and videos of the work environment, team structure and how many people applied.

5. And more technology: The study shows that college graduates and millennials will often not apply for your job if your mobile capabilities are lagging. In the survey, one in 10 millennials said they would not consider a job if they couldn’t apply on their phones. You could be losing valuable future employees this way.

6. Be everywhere and anywhere. The study shows that people looking for a job use up to 16 sources in their job searches. Be present on many online hiring sites because that “hiring” sign in the front may not cut it.

7. Last but not least, ask for feedback. Only 31 percent of employers say they have tried applying for one of their company's jobs to see what the actual process is like. This is an applicant's first impression of your company, make it a good one.