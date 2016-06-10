Apple Creates a New Company to Sell Solar Energy
Apple has a new product quite unlike the ones you're used to: solar energy. The tech giant has formed a new subsidiary called Apple Energy LLC in order to sell surplus solar power generated by its farms in Cupertino and Nevada.
As The Verge notes, the company's newest environmental responsibility report says it only generates enough energy to provide 93 percent of the electricity it needs worldwide. However, Apple might have plans to expand its farms even further to prepare for new projects, such as charging stations for the long-rumored Apple car.
In Apple's Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing, which 9to5Mac spotted, it said it could legally sell energy at market rates since it's not a big energy company and can't influence the price of electricity. While it could mean that Cupertino is thinking of selling power directly to home or business owners, most corporations sell surplus energy to power companies.
We guess we'll know what Apple's up to soon enough: it requested permission from FERC to begin the LLC's operations 60 days after it filed its application on June 6.