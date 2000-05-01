Lonely?

Even the most tricked-out Web presences don't make money without visitors. You need to get the word out--because nothing can save your business if you can't market it to the masses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • Traffic Building
    If you build it, will customers come? Follow these simple tips, and they just might.
  • Search Engines
    With more than 1 million Web sites out there, listing your sites on the major search engines is essential if you want to be found.
  • Swapping Links
    Want to build traffic fast? Create a link exchange with other sites, and watch your click-through rate soar.
  • Banner Exchanges
    Advertise for free? You bet. With a banner exchange, you can get your site seen for next to nothing.
  • Affiliations
    There's more than one way to increase profits: Earn sales commissions from other sites by letting them advertise on yours.
  • Creating A "Sticky" Site
    You've got your site up and running but are you actually selling anything? Here are some ways to get visitors to stick around and shop.
  • Effective E-Mail
    E-mail may be the easiest way to build site traffic, but it's got to be sharp, informative and personal to attract the kind of attention you want.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer