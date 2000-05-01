Lonely?
Even the most tricked-out Web presences don't make money without visitors. You need to get the word out--because nothing can save your business if you can't market it to the masses.
- Traffic Building
If you build it, will customers come? Follow these simple tips, and they just might.
- Search Engines
With more than 1 million Web sites out there, listing your sites on the major search engines is essential if you want to be found.
- Swapping Links
Want to build traffic fast? Create a link exchange with other sites, and watch your click-through rate soar.
- Banner Exchanges
Advertise for free? You bet. With a banner exchange, you can get your site seen for next to nothing.
- Affiliations
There's more than one way to increase profits: Earn sales commissions from other sites by letting them advertise on yours.
- Creating A "Sticky" Site
You've got your site up and running but are you actually selling anything? Here are some ways to get visitors to stick around and shop.
- Effective E-Mail
E-mail may be the easiest way to build site traffic, but it's got to be sharp, informative and personal to attract the kind of attention you want.