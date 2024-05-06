📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Don't Have Time to Eat Healthy? This Entrepeneur Has a Fix for That. Luke Saunders, founder and CEO of Farmer's Fridge, built a company to make eating fresh food on the go as easy as buying a bag of chips.

By William Salvi

Key Takeaways

  • 00:50: The inspiration for a company that aims to make fresh food as easy to access as a candy bar.
  • 04:30: The logistics of fresh food deliveries.
  • 06:25: What it takes to be a leader.
  • 14:45: Embracing chaos on the road to success.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week on The CEO Series, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Luke Saunders, founder and CEO of Farmer's Fridge. Farmer's Fridge is essentially fresh food in a vending machine, but they're a much more dynamic company than that. They have 500 employees, roughly 2,000 locations, and they raised over a hundred million dollars.

Over the course of our conversation, we talked about the entrepreneurial spark within him, how his company runs on a day-to-day basis, and what it takes to balance the extreme highs and lows of leadership. Listen to our conversation above, and check here for more great conversations with innovative CEOs.

William Salvi

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP

Producer & Host of The CEO Series | Salvi

William Salvi is executive producer at Salvi, an executive communications and content strategy agency. He hosts the Emmy Award-winning video series The CEO Series. Each episode profiles a business leader and their respective business and provides a humanizing look into the CEO's personal story.

