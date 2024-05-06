Don't Have Time to Eat Healthy? This Entrepeneur Has a Fix for That.

Luke Saunders, founder and CEO of Farmer's Fridge, built a company to make eating fresh food on the go as easy as buying a bag of chips.

This week on The CEO Series, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Luke Saunders, founder and CEO of Farmer's Fridge. Farmer's Fridge is essentially fresh food in a vending machine, but they're a much more dynamic company than that. They have 500 employees, roughly 2,000 locations, and they raised over a hundred million dollars.

Over the course of our conversation, we talked about the entrepreneurial spark within him, how his company runs on a day-to-day basis, and what it takes to balance the extreme highs and lows of leadership. Listen to our conversation above, and check here for more great conversations with innovative CEOs.

