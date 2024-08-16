Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you are a leader, being liked is not the goal, according to LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly. "If you want to be popular, sell ice cream," he says.

For Kelly, leading isn't about winning over everyone—it's about driving excellence within his program, both on the field and behind the scenes. As a seasoned coach with over 30 years in the game, he knows leadership is more than just X's and O's; it's about being a high-performing CEO who shapes every aspect of his organization, ensuring success and growth at every level.

While his fingerprints are all over the team's playbook, his true focus lies in sports science, player development, and building relationships. "My best path to success is helping players become the best version of themselves," says Kelly. Like any effective CEO, he recognizes that empowering those around him to excel is key. He admits that as he has matured in his career, he's spent less time micromanaging and more time guiding his staff and players toward collective growth.

Related: The Future of Football Comes Down to These Two Words, Says This CEO

Coach Kelly has faced quite a bit of scrutiny in the past, whether it was how he left Cincinnati or Notre Dame, his intense demeanor on the field earlier in his career, or having a viral (and funny) moment in his first week at LSU. Rather than being swayed by external criticism, he emphasized focusing on what he can control—building a football program that excels inside and out. "You'll never really get a chance to explain yourself, so don't worry about it," he advises. Kelly believes true leadership lies in staying focused on long-term goals and ensuring those under his care have the tools they need to succeed, whether on the field or in their personal growth.

Transitioning between high-profile programs like Notre Dame and LSU involved tough decisions. As a former player for Coach Kelly, I was upset at the way he left Notre Dame. After all, he had quite a bit of success there and I thought we were close to winning a National Championship with him. But Coach Kelly highlighted that he left Notre Dame not because of dissatisfaction but rather a sense of timing and a need for a new challenge. He was there for 10+ years and left as the winningest Head Coach at Notre Dame. Leaders in any field, according to Kelly, must weigh not only their own desires but also the broader organizational landscape before making big moves.

Related: How Personal Passions Fuel Business Success for the CEO of Vivid Seats

The lesson is clear: leadership isn't about being popular. It's about staying curious enough to always seek out better ways to lead and to be successful for the organization. This has resulted in consistent success for Brian Kelly, including seven straight 10-win seasons.