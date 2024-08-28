Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Arc'teryx, a leading outdoor apparel company, is renowned for its high-performance gear, particularly for hiking, climbing, and snow sports. The company started in 1989 with a climbing harness, and this legacy continues today, influencing its approach to product development, where safety and durability are paramount.

That's according to CEO Stuart Haselden who joined the company in 2021 with a background in finance and leadership roles at Saks, J.Crew, and Lululemon.

Haselden's journey to the helm of Arc'teryx is marked by a strong foundation in finance and operations, which he developed during his tenure at various prominent brands. His experience at Lululemon, particularly in operations and finance, fueled his desire to lead a brand. His passion for outdoor sports made the opportunity to lead Arc'teryx, a dream job. Under his leadership, the company remains focused on its core mission: to create the best gear for mountain athletes, ensuring their safety in extreme environments.

The CEO's military background has significantly shaped his leadership style, instilling values of resilience, discipline, and a team-first mentality. Haselden believes in leading by example, setting a clear vision for success, and empowering his team to achieve it. This leadership philosophy is crucial in the high-stakes environment of Arc'teryx, where product integrity can be a matter of life and death. His approach to leadership also includes making tough decisions, often unpopular, but necessary for the company's long-term success.

Under Haselden's guidance, Arc'teryx has seen significant growth and expansion, particularly in footwear, with a new design center in Portland. Despite its growth ambitions, the company remains committed to its core market, focusing on mountain sports and resisting the temptation to dilute its brand by venturing into unrelated markets. This disciplined approach has allowed Arc'teryx to maintain its competitive edge and continue delivering innovative products that meet the rigorous demands of mountain athletes.

Looking ahead, Haselden envisions further growth for Arc'teryx, with plans to expand its retail and digital presence globally while staying true to its brand integrity. The company aims to scale up without compromising the quality and focus that have made it a leader in the outdoor industry. Haselden's leadership is driven by a passion for the brand and a commitment to ensuring that Arc'teryx remains the pinnacle of outdoor gear, trusted by athletes around the world.