Learning a new language can be one of the most effective ways to expand your business. The vast majority of companies are limited to the confines of markets that speak the same languages as their leaders. Organizations that expand internationally need to be able to communicate, and that's where language learning comes in.

During a special, limited-time price drop that runs from May 6th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 12th, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning (all languages) on sale for $149.97 (reg. $599). If you're truly committed to growing your business, like so many other entrepreneurs, this is an opportunity you should take seriously.

Babbel makes its high-end education digestible by organizing lessons to be just ten to fifteen minutes each. This means you can schedule them between calls and appointments to keep improving while working a busy schedule.

It has speech recognition technology to help you hone in on pronunciation that will be respected and effective in meetings. It will help you by keeping lessons focused on real-world topics that are relevant to all walks of business.

Babbel is as trustworthy and recommended as language-learning apps get. It has over ten million users worldwide and rave reviews from CNN, Business Insider, Forbes, and many other well-respected outlets.

