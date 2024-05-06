📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Get Babbel for $150 for One Week Only Connect to more qualified leads using a language-learning app.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Learning a new language can be one of the most effective ways to expand your business. The vast majority of companies are limited to the confines of markets that speak the same languages as their leaders. Organizations that expand internationally need to be able to communicate, and that's where language learning comes in.

During a special, limited-time price drop that runs from May 6th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 12th, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning (all languages) on sale for $149.97 (reg. $599). If you're truly committed to growing your business, like so many other entrepreneurs, this is an opportunity you should take seriously.

Babbel makes its high-end education digestible by organizing lessons to be just ten to fifteen minutes each. This means you can schedule them between calls and appointments to keep improving while working a busy schedule.

It has speech recognition technology to help you hone in on pronunciation that will be respected and effective in meetings. It will help you by keeping lessons focused on real-world topics that are relevant to all walks of business.

Babbel is as trustworthy and recommended as language-learning apps get. It has over ten million users worldwide and rave reviews from CNN, Business Insider, Forbes, and many other well-respected outlets.

Don't forget that during this limited-time price drop that runs from May 6th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 12th, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning (all languages) on sale for $149.97 (reg. $599).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Productivity

You Won't Achieve a Work-Life Balance Without Doing These 10 Things

Reach the perfect balance between work and life by following these strategies.

By Jessica Fisher
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Feed Your Company Spirit with This $200 Restaurant.com eGift Card That's Only $35

Use it at thousands of restaurants around the U.S.

By Entrepreneur Store
Living

Show Mom You Love Her with Two Dozen Roses for $25

Rose Farmers is offering a limited-time deal on delivered roses for Mother's Day.

By Entrepreneur Store
Data & Recovery

Get 500GB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for a One-Time $120 Payment

Boost your bottom line by getting an enormous amount of cloud storage for life without recurring fees.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

I Went on a Retreat to Reignite My Entrepreneurial Passion. Here's What I Learned That Will Forever Change The Way I Lead.

An international adventure could be exactly what you need to achieve your entrepreneurial goals.

By Iza Montalvo