Growth Strategies

The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Partner, VentureSouq
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

How many ecosystem events have you attended this year as an entrepreneur hoping to meet a potential investor? Startups tell us that one of the primary reasons they choose to go to MENA region events is to improve their chances of funding. We asked investors based in the Middle East, from angels to VCs, to talk back and give us their views on whether startups attending events were better positioned to garner investor interest. 

THE Q When assessing startups for potential investment, do you consider how often they attend events in the ecosystem?

“We do not consider whether a startup is present at various events or not to be a deal-breaker. Let’s keep in mind that VentureSouq is a Dubai-based equity funding platform that focuses on early stage ventures both regionally and internationally, so we need to keep our finger on the pulse of various markets simultaneously. From a MENA perspective, regional events are useful experiential platforms for us for startup discovery purposes in terms of understanding where an industry is heading, the types of issues and gaps that are currently being addressed by new ventures and the various players in that space or market. If the events are outside of the UAE, all the better, as they can provide a good opportunity for face-to-face interaction with entrepreneurs based elsewhere (even if limited). We receive hundreds of introductory emails, referrals and pitches from across the globe, but nothing beats meeting an entrepreneur in person and assessing their vision, drive and understanding of the market they are attempting to address.

Generalist industry events can be useful to entrepreneurs for networking purposes, brand awareness creation, mentor scouting, potential team recruiting, press opportunities, and initial investor contact and feedback. Nonetheless, many great ventures do not have the bandwidth nor do they have the deep pockets to attend every single event that takes place– there are quite a few in this region alone and they will likely see the same investors at each. Adopting a more targeted approach by attending sector-specific events regionally or internationally may be more beneficial and time efficient for them. 

Source: Entrepreneur Middle East Achieving Women's Forum 2015

Furthermore, in my opinion, in today’s age of porous national borders, industry-specific events that attract stakeholders from various parts of the world are the most pertinent. Transnational connections are made and synergies explored whether it be on the product development/expansion front, or that of fundraising. We have subsequently seen companies from the U.S., Europe, India, and Hong Kong pitch and receive funding from regional angels at our Investor RoundUps in Dubai.

Last but certainly not least, let’s not glean over the fact these events are also key from a community building perspective. Each of us represents various nuts and bolts in the value chain of this burgeoning ‘ecosystem’ we all like to refer to. These events serve a greater purpose in this sense of bringing entrepreneurs, mentors, angel investors and VCs together in one space during a specific timeframe. This is one way the regional ecosystem is ultimately brought to life. And yes, this is relevant.” 

Related: How Entrepreneurs Can Maximize Opportunities At Events

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

5 Travel Hacks to Boost Productivity on Every Trip

Growth Strategies

How to Shatter the 30-Employee Ceiling

Growth Strategies

How to Deliver More Authentic Customer Experiences