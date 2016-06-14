Disney

Labor Groups Criticize Disney Over Worker Conditions at Chinese Suppliers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Labor Groups Criticize Disney Over Worker Conditions at Chinese Suppliers
Image credit: Reuters | Mario Anzuoni
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

China-based labor groups have criticized Walt Disney Co. over conditions at a small number of its local suppliers, highlighting issues such as low wages, high rates of injury and health risks from exposure to chemicals and dust.

Disney, set to open a $5.5 billion theme park in mainland China on Thursday, said it took any violation of labor regulations "seriously" and that it would investigate any allegations against its suppliers.

A report from Hong-Kong based advocacy group Students & Scholars Against Corporate Misbehavior said it had investigated that some workers at eight Disney suppliers were forced to work long hours and paid wages below the minimum legally allowed. Injury levels were also high because of old machinery and a lack of training or protective equipment.

In a separate report, China Labor Watch cited issues at two other factories, including low wages, exposure to chemicals and ineffective audits of working conditions by clients.

A Disney spokeswoman said in emailed comments that the firm takes "seriously claims of labor standards violations against the independent facilities producing Disney-branded products".

"It is our practice to thoroughly investigate those allegations and assist facilities in remediation efforts and comply with local regulations."

Disney is not the first global name to come be criticized for worker conditions in China: iPhone maker Apple Inc. has been singled out on several occasions over supplier issues in the country.

Both SACOM and China Labor Watch pointed out their investigations, which involved working undercover at the factories, had only covered a fraction of suppliers to Disney, which raked in $52.5 billion last year worldwide, including $4.5 billion from consumer products.

SACOM said it has found that the supplier companies withheld full overtime payments, fined workers for taking leave, and often employed staff without an official contract, which it said was a "breach of law".

The group also criticized Disney for lax oversight of the supplier factories and for third-party inspections being flagged in advance. The factories made products such as branded bags, hair clips and mugs.

"Knowing the time and subject of the audit, the factories were able to hide things in advance, and the genuine labor conditions could not be uncovered," SACOM said.

Disney is making a big bet on China with its Shanghai park, its first in mainland China, and already contends with challenges from popular local cartoons to a sometimes hostile reception from Chinese business rivals and state media.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Disney

Lawsuit Claims Disney Is Tracking Kids in 42 Apps

Disney

Disney to Ditch Netflix and Start its Own Streaming Service

Disney

Disney Can Fly Drones After Unblocking Its Parks' No-fly Zones