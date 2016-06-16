Innovation Now Presented by

Elon Musk's SpaceX Rocket Crashes During Landing

Minutes after successfully launching two satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the Falcon 9 rocket crashed while attempting to land on an ocean barge on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reported the chain of events:

Entrepreneur will post the video as soon as it is made available. We just hope those drone pilots were wearing their seatbelts. Above is a video of the rocket's successful launch.

 

