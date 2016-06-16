Elon Musk's SpaceX Rocket Crashes During Landing

June 16, 2016 1 min read

Minutes after successfully launching two satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the Falcon 9 rocket crashed while attempting to land on an ocean barge on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reported the chain of events:

Ascent phase & satellites look good, but booster rocket had a RUD on droneship — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2016

Looks like thrust was low on 1 of 3 landing engines. High g landings v sensitive to all engines operating at max. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2016

RUD = Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly :) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2016

Upgrades underway to enable rocket to compensate for a thrust shortfall on one of the three landing engines. Probably get there end of year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2016

Landing video will be posted when we gain access to cameras on the droneship later today. Maybe hardest impact to date. Droneship still ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2016

Entrepreneur will post the video as soon as it is made available. We just hope those drone pilots were wearing their seatbelts. Above is a video of the rocket's successful launch.