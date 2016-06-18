Hermès Takes Bespoke To Another Level

June 18, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you’re situated in the Middle East, you know you can order up almost anything that strikes your fancy. And while the existing selection of bespoke gentlemen’s attire is abundant, somehow there was still something missing. That something was Hermès, and now, you’re about to understand why nothing out there competes with the experience of made to measure by this historic French House.

With some aspects of the made to measure experience spearheaded by François Doré, it isn’t only about handcrafted shirts -although those certainly are at the top of the list- it’s about creating pretty much anything. (And that includes fitting out your flat or your private jet… but more on that later.) Artistic Director for Hermès men’s universe, Véronique Nichanian, wants you to know that the cuff you always wanted but never found, the collar you never thought possible, and the elusive drape of a fine, lightweight leather coat are all within your reach.

“The choice of fabric, the feel of a grain of leather, the suitability of a cut, [and the] finishing details [are] just for you,” explains Nichanian in the House’s release. The “just for you” part of this includes the privacy of the Hermès salon, where you’ll be met by a tailor who outlines your needs one-on-one.

For the really ambitious bespoke client: tech is involved in the Hermès process using 3D modelling, and for the traditionalists, rest assured that time-honored hand-sketching is also in place. The injection of technology isn’t a coincidence, as Doré, the Managing Director of Le Sur-Mesure Hermès, is an engineering aeronautics graduate (now remember we mentioned private planes), who joined Hermès in 2006 to lead the brand’s logistics overhaul. In 2012, he transitioned into the lead role to cultivate the large scale made to measure projects, specifically in the arena of mobility, which includes yachts and automotives.

Related: The Traditionalist: Mahir Ali, Ascots & Chapels