Simple Tips to Reach Your Dreams

Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I haven’t talked about playing handball on The School of Greatness in a while. That’s because I admittedly took some time off while I was focusing on my book launch and getting some new projects off the ground.

But this week I’m taking off to train with my team and then play in the Pan American championships in Buenos Aires next week.

I’m really excited. And not just because I get to play handball again.

It’s because playing sports has been such a big part of my life and it’s something that I’ve often thought might be over for me.

But it’s not. I keep getting opportunities to play the sports I love on a big scale. And it’s because I keep devoting my time, energy, and belief into my dreams.

