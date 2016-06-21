Airlines

United Expects $3.1 Billion a Year From No-frills Airfare, Fewer Delays

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
United Expects $3.1 Billion a Year From No-frills Airfare, Fewer Delays
Image credit: Reuters | Eduardo Munoz
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

United Continental Holdings Inc. will generate billions more dollars per year from programs including no-frills fares and expects a key revenue measure to fall less steeply in the second quarter than previously forecast, the airline said on Tuesday.

United said it expected an extra $3.1 billion in operating income per year by 2018 from the efforts, which include steps to delay fewer flights and win back corporate customers from rivals.

The company, the third-largest U.S. carrier by passenger traffic, also said passenger unit revenue would fall between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent from a year earlier. It previously forecast a decline of as much as 8.5 percent.

The announcement, along with a conference call for investors later on Tuesday, aims to outline how Chicago-based United plans to catch up to rival Delta Air Lines Inc. United has lagged Delta in on-time flights, satisfaction scores and profit margins, although its new chief executive officer has promised significant improvements.

"United's prior bench tended to duck and weave on the topic of whether its margin deficit was structural or self-inflicted," JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker said in a research note on Thursday. "We expect the event to usher in a new era of transparency."

This is the first time United has disclosed a dollar figure for a planned fare class -- about $150 million by 2018 -- that is expected to not permit upgrades or advance seat assignments for those who book it. The fares will help the carrier compete with discounters such as Spirit Airlines Inc.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Airlines

Tip Your Flight Attendant? Huh? Frontier Airlines Is Asking You to Do Just That.

Airlines

These Were the Top 5 Most Disrupted Airline Routes in 2017. Here's What to Consider in 2019.

Airlines

Air India Creates Women-Only Space to Prevent Harassment