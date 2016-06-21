Franchise of the Day: Thanks to This Franchise, You Will Have Peace of Mind

June 21, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Where would be without our elders?

Having contributed to the world we live in today, they deserve the best care possible. That’s the goal for Acti-Kare Inc.

Founded in 2007 and becoming a franchise in the same year, the company provides non-medical in-home senior care services. Based in Tampa, Fla., the franchise has more than 100 locations across the U.S. and is ranked as No. 263 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.