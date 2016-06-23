Introverts? Do You Know These 3 Traits Of Yours May Turn You An Entrepreneur

June 23, 2016 3 min read

Introvert people predominantly are concerned with their own thoughts and feelings rather than with external things. They are quite, calm and compose as they don’t react immediately to any situation. But when I see entrepreneurs they are quite extrovert people. They are good socialisers, share their viewpoint and, explore their surroundings while gelling up with people.

Seeing entrepreneurs few questions always pop up in my mind- can introvert people become an entrepreneur? Can they make their organization a successful one? Can introvert people raise their voice if things are going against them?

To find answers to my questions, I started researching. I interacted with many founders and co-founders. And you know what I found out, introvert people can become the most successful entrepreneurs when we compare them with extroverts.

Yes, It’s true. I know you must be wondering how this is possible. Therefore, for my readers, I have penned down few traits of introvert people which makes them a successful entrepreneur.

1. A Good Listeners

You must have heard this, “Quiet people have loudest mind”. Introverts are known for their quite nature. But you should know this that they are very good listeners. They prefer to observe first before speaking anything. This active listening can help entrepreneurs build strong relations with people and spot problems before they get out of control.

“I think A Lot, But I Don’t Say Much,” Anne Frank.

2. Good Observer

Being quite in nature, introvert are very good observers. As an entrepreneur, this quality of them will help them to see what their customers really want, intuitively understand when their stakeholders might be rigid of the next move, and understand their employees’ positions better. Empathy is a learned trait and introverts tend to empathize a little better than some of their associates.

3. Building few but solid relations

When we talk about entrepreneurship relation building is the first thing which comes to our mind and introverts are really good at this.

“I’m very picky with whom I give my energy to. I prefer to reserve my time, intensity and spirit exclusively to those who reflect sincerity,” Dau Voire.

For entrepreneurs, it is very important to build great relationships with their employees, partners, investors which can really pay off in the long run. Introverts build few relations but they all are solid relations.

I hope after reading this, you have pulled up your socks to enter into the entrepreneurial world with confidence.

So, get up and rock the world!!