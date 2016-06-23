Education

Last Minute Tips Before Writing CAT

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Last Minute Tips Before Writing CAT
Image credit: Shutterstock
Brand Manager, UrbanPro.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A majority of our entrepreneurs hail from ivy-league MBA insititutes. The IIMs of India have housed a number of established entrepreneurs and VCs who helm the entrepreneurial scoiety in India today. To make it to the IIMs one needs to crack a Common Admission Test, more commonly known via its abbreviated version CAT. Here are some tips on how one needs to know beofe belling the CAT!

CAT coaching is an essential factor that determines your success in the CAT exam. It can provide you all the important guidelines and shortcuts to score good marks in each section of CAT exam. But, in some cases these coaching classes and their advices won’t be enough for you to crack CAT. There you need to follow certain tips that can really save you from difficult situations. You will be in a state of high pressure during the exam day and that may ruin the whole year’s preparation. Therefore, keep these last minute tips in mind in order to save you from pressure situations:  

Keep everything ready: Get ready to face CAT exam and make all the necessary arrangements on the previous day itself. Keep all the important documents like admit card, identity card etc., in your bag and make a checklist of all things that you should carry to the examination hall tomorrow.

Be there on time: Punctuality is a major factor that can keep you confident throughout the exam. It will be really good if you reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam so that you will get enough time to relax. This will also help you get adjusted with the exam centre atmosphere and thus you will feel more comfortable to write the CAT exam.

Don’t skip the instructions:  Try to read the instructions given in the question paper least twice carefully before attending the equations because one wrong move can result in negative marking. Moreover, read the questions carefully before you start solving it.

 

Easy questions first: Try to answer easy questions first because it will help you to save lots of time. Also, go for those questions first for which negative marking is not applicable. You can ignore those CAT questions, which you are not sure about so that it will save you from negative marking.

Recollect the formulas: Before attending the questions, it is good to recollect all the formulas that you have studied. This will help you to easily identify the type of question and which formula should be used for that particular question.

Create a writing plan: It is good to create a writing strategy before attending CAT. You can divide one hour for each section and try not exceed that time limit. If the time limit exceeds then stop the section and start answering the next section. You can come back for the remaining questions later on if there is time left.

Go through the answers one last time: If you have time left in the end, don’t forget to perform a final round of checking of the answers. This will help you to find out errors and missing questions, which may reduce your CAT score.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Education

Five Challenges for Edtech Start-ups in Tier II and Tier III Indian Markets

Education

4 Reasons Why Chat-based Learning Can Be a Solution To India's Mass Education Challenges

Education

DIY-Education? Millennial Say No to Traditional Ways of Learning