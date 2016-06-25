The Executive Selection: Valentino

June 25, 2016 1 min read

For the man who exudes confidence and boldness of spirit, the latest iteration of the fragrance by the House of Valentino is your perfect olfactory match. Valentino Uomo Intense, developed by master perfumer Sophie Labbé, is the Eau de Parfum version of the original Eau de Toilette. Unapologetically intense with notes like sage, iris absolute and tonka, offset with a touch of citrus? Yes, sir.

