10 Reasons You're Not Getting Your Work Done (Infographic)

Studies show that an average employee gets distracted every three minutes while they are at work, and worse, it takes around 23 minutes to get back on track after a distraction.

Weekdone, a team performance and organization management software, compiled the below infographic detailing the 10 most common office distractions. Check it out for things that should be avoided to increase your productivity.