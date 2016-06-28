Google Is Opening Its VR Field Trip App to the Public -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

June 28, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Walking it back. Airbnb is suing the city of San Francisco over whether the company should be responsible for enforcing a law it helped pass.

Field trip anyone? Google is opening its "Expeditions" virtual reality field trips to the public.

Extroverts unite. Facebook is rolling out a Featured Events list that handpicks gatherings such as art, food and music events.

Drone problems. Small personal drones are making firefighters' jobs even harder as they battle fires in the southwest.

Office upgrade. Dell has introduced a 70-inch touchscreen display.

Park smarter. Sidewalk Labs, a division of Alphabet, is working to change public transit and parking in American cities.

Pay up. Volkswagen will pay more than $15.3 billion in a settlement with U.S. regulators over diesel emissions.

Connected homes. Best Buy is providing in-home technology advice to its customers, offerring personalized suggestions toward their technology goals.