More Than 300 Million People Use Instagram Every Day

More Than 300 Million People Use Instagram Every Day
Image credit: Natee Meepian | Shutterstock
Instagram recently revealed that it has more than 500 million users, which may not seem to be a big feat, but it is perhaps more important to note the fact that there are more than 300 million users who are active on the platform on a daily basis. The social media network also confirmed that it has more than 80% of users from outside the U.S., making it a more global platform. 

In a blog post making the announcement, the Facebook-owned company said, "As you’ve captured and shared the moments happening around you, you’ve formed incredibly varied and diverse communities. Whether you’re an illustrator, a sneakerhead or an astronaut on the International Space Station, every photo and video you share helps bring people closer to friends and interests, broadens perspectives and inspires a sense of wonder. You’ve made Instagram a place where the everyday and the epic are always within reach."

Instagram has been in the news a lot these days, especially with its icon redesign, and even the app overhaul, but also for getting hacked by a 10-year-old. The app also recently extended its video sharing duration to 60 seconds, a trend that was soon followed by Vine and Twitter who extended their video duration to 140 seconds. With social media websites seem to emphasizing on bringing more video to their platforms, it clearly seems to be the next big thing.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

