With Amazon in Sight, Wal-Mart to Offer Free Shipping for 30 Days

With Amazon in Sight, Wal-Mart to Offer Free Shipping for 30 Days
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said it launched a free 30-day trial of ShippingPass, its two-day shipping program to all shoppers in the United States, as the world's largest retailer looks to take on Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime subscription service.

Wal-Mart also said existing ShippingPass holders will get a month free, as the company builds on initiatives it announced earlier this month.

The company had announced a slew of programs, including online grocery pick up and a partnership with ride-hailing app Uber to deliver groceries as it looks to boost online sales.

The ShippingPass, priced at $49 a year, looks to compete with Amazon.com's Prime subscription which costs $99 a year.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

