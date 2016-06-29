With Amazon in Sight, Wal-Mart to Offer Free Shipping for 30 Days
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said it launched a free 30-day trial of ShippingPass, its two-day shipping program to all shoppers in the United States, as the world's largest retailer looks to take on Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime subscription service.
Wal-Mart also said existing ShippingPass holders will get a month free, as the company builds on initiatives it announced earlier this month.
The company had announced a slew of programs, including online grocery pick up and a partnership with ride-hailing app Uber to deliver groceries as it looks to boost online sales.
The ShippingPass, priced at $49 a year, looks to compete with Amazon.com's Prime subscription which costs $99 a year.
