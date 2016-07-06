Got a Burning PR or Social Media Question? Ask Our Expert Kristina Libby.

July 6, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Likes. Shares. Retweets. For many startups, this is what their social-media strategy consists of: getting content, any content, in the social-media sphere and hoping for engagement. But if not executed correctly, this can be a huge waste of time, energy and money. Three things startups do not have.

Fortunately, we have Kristina Libby to help us figure out the best social and overall PR strategy to help companies build their brand and draw attention to their offerings.

As the marketing communications lead for Microsoft in its consumer PR sector, Libby has experience fusing social media and PR through innovative solutions. For intance, she was part of the team that created the tech giant's first major crowdsourced campaign, Chip In. The program let college students seek donations from friends and family for a Windows PC.

Prior to her role at Microsoft, Libby owned her own boutique PR firm, where she worked with both big businesses and startups -- from fashion to tech and museums. Some of her clients included National Geographic, Phillips and Leggiadro.

She also worked at the United States Agency for International Development where she was responsible for all external communication efforts on behalf of the organization.

Outside her current role at Microsoft, Libby is heavily invested in the PR and social-media world. She virtually teaches several social-media course for Masters students at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, along with participating in various speaking engagements about the industries.

She is also in the midst of launching an e-course for small-business owners to learn social media, along with a book titled You Don't Need Social Media, Unless You Are Doing It Right and a podcast focused on working your side hustle. In the coming months, she will be combining her learnings to help others with the launch of a social media content creation and influencer management app. But before that, she is looking to help our readers in this area.

"I believe the greatest mistake one can make is to not invest in and live up to their true potential," Libby says. "Working with entrepreneurs is my way of giving back and helping to ensure that people have the help needed to go from great idea, to side hustle, to full business and in doing so embrace the possibilities of their potential."

We are thrilled to have Libby as our expert for July. She is looking to take your questions about all things PR and social-media related, including PR, brand messaging, social-media strategies, promotion and general entrepreneur inquirers.

Got a question you would like answered? Submit your questions by tweeting us, using the hashtag #ENTexpert. One topic will be selected by the editors of Entrepreneur and addressed by Libby in a weekly write up.

