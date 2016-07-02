The Executive Selection: Kiehl's

July 2, 2016 1 min read

While men’s shower gels are outdoing men’s bar soaps in the fragrance industry, there are still a few skincare companies who know that there are loyal fans of tradition among you.

Our pick? Get squeaky clean and fresh with Kiehl’s Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap laden with bran and oatmeal for a nice, wholesome scrub.

