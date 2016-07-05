Start Up Your Day

Tesla Misses Delivery Target Again Following Rough Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Misses Delivery Target Again Following Rough Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Jim Dyson / Contributor | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Under fire. Tesla is having a rough month -- the company missed its delivery target for the third consecutive quarter.

Technology for good. Apple is encouraging organ donation by making it easy for users of the upcoming iOS 10 software to add themselves to the national registry list.

That's the stuff. Hostess Brands is getting a new owner and going public.

Sneak peek. Microsoft is adding a wheelchair avatar option for Xbox, along with other visual updates.

A new way to pay. Walmart Pay, intended to make the checkout process faster with QR codes, is now active in 14 states.

Spacing out. NASA’s Juno space probe successfully started orbiting Jupiter. Put on this music to celebrate.

More money. The Mega Millions jackpot is now $449 million, the seventh-largest prize in U.S. history.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup