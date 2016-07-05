Tesla Misses Delivery Target Again Following Rough Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

July 5, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Under fire. Tesla is having a rough month -- the company missed its delivery target for the third consecutive quarter.

Technology for good. Apple is encouraging organ donation by making it easy for users of the upcoming iOS 10 software to add themselves to the national registry list.

That's the stuff. Hostess Brands is getting a new owner and going public.

Sneak peek. Microsoft is adding a wheelchair avatar option for Xbox, along with other visual updates.

A new way to pay. Walmart Pay, intended to make the checkout process faster with QR codes, is now active in 14 states.

Spacing out. NASA’s Juno space probe successfully started orbiting Jupiter. Put on this music to celebrate.

More money. The Mega Millions jackpot is now $449 million, the seventh-largest prize in U.S. history.