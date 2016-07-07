4 Killer Mobile Technologies to Drive Mobile Engagement

July 7, 2016 4 min read

Mobile marketing will continue to be one of the hottest topics in marketing. According to forecasts published by Gartner in 2015, US customers' mobile engagement behavior will drive mobile commerce revenue to 50 per cent of US digital commerce revenue by 2017.

For all the hullabaloo about the mobile marketing, the fact remains companies are failing to engage with customers in an effective way. The linear "path to purchase" and "post purchase" of customer journey is shrinking.

Embrace new age strategies and latest technologies to improve the mobile engagement rate for your brand.

Push notifications in Mobile Moments

Mobile is personal, intimate and dynamic. The success of mobile engagement lies in deploying relevant messages with respect to the mobile moments.

Mobile moments are micro – moments when he or she removes the mobile device from the pocket for immediate help. In these moments, users take help from the mobile device: to buy, to go, to know and to do.

Below are the examples of micro-moments:

I want to know: When the user decides to buy new nutritious food in a shopping mall, user turned into the smartphone to read reviews on the product.

I want to buy: When user's Bicycle pedal broke, user turned into his smartphone to replace bicycle pedal. After researching, user headed to store to buy a new pedal.

I want to go: After reaching restaurant user realizes all tables are reserved, immediately user turns into the smartphone to the nearby restaurant for dinner.

I want to do: While making pasta, the user immediately turns into the smartphone on how to make a white sauce.

Push notifications deliver messages on the home screen. The rate of success depends on the timing, frequency and content of the message.

Use push notifications to re-engage customers in critical touch points of mobile moments. This ought not to be always sales centric. For Example: in a middle of the traffic jam, you get a message what is the alternative route to reach the destination, when the movie starts, how much time left to hit the theater. The user either acts or consumes the content in lightning fast.

Mobile Contextual In-App Messages

Mobile context is a set of information collected based on the user preferences, location, and time. This information includes details such as preferable time to contact, communication channel preference and interest on brand products.

If In-App Messages used wisely, brands can create loyal customer relationships. Instead of barging promotional message the in-app messages should be relevant and highly personalized. Contextual messages through In-App messages help brands to improve customer satisfaction rates.

Personalized Bluetooth Beacon Offers

Beacon is the most commonly used in-store technology to roll out the location based offers in retail stores. The primary objective of the Beacon is to effectively send deals and discounts when customers are close-by to the retail stores.

Instead of broadcasting generic deals based on the customer's device location, send individual offers using personal data. Customer prefers retailers use personal data to receive personalized discounts. On the other hand, retailers should give customers control their individual information.

Two-way SMS

SMS is still widely used to send bulk messages by the brands. The overall objective of an old way of SMS campaign is drop call- to- action at the end of the message. This call – to –action might be URL of the website or SMS code to a given number.

Whereas two-way SMS helps contact centers to improve customer service and pre-sales activities. Connect one-on-one with two-way SMS. With the latest technology, brands can engage in real time. In other words, customers can interact with agents of the brand just like chatting in Facebook or Whatsapp messenger.

Build multiple touch points including SMS along social and email in a cohesive multi- channel digital marketing approach that delivers the optimum brand experience. Set an intelligent rule-based system that automates text messages and replies based on the keyword queries for better personalization. Request the IT team to set a single platform to track cross-channel behavior data.

Individually, each of these above technologies would contribute in engaging many marketing and sales funnels, but taken together they can cement customer loyalty and improve overall customer experience.