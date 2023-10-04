Right Now, You Can Get a Lifetime of Web Hosting for Only $79.97 Why pay monthly when you can take advantage of this single-payment deal.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Your business may need a website, but you might not need to pay every month to host it online. Websitebuilderexpert reports the average monthly cost of web hosting to be as low as $2.95. That may seem like a negligible expense, but it adds up over time.

It may require a higher initial investment, but purchasing lifetime web hosting could save your company money in the long run. And you could save your business even more by getting a Lifetime subscription to iBrave Cloud Web Hosting during the limited-time sale that has brought the price down to $79.97 for new users only.

Invest in a lifetime of web hosting.

Avoid the constant cost of web hosting and set your site up for life with iBrave. If your business has an existing website created using WordPress, Magento, Joomla, or any of 80+ other popular tools, you can migrate it almost instantly using iBrave's built-in toolset. If your company is young and doesn't have a website yet, you can take advantage of iBrave's free website builder. And you don't have to become a coding expert to use it.

Your subscription supports unlimited websites and subdomains, but it does not give you the domain itself. If your company already owns a domain name, then you'll be able to start hosting immediately. If you do not have a domain, you'll need to get one before your site can go live.

Downtime online can cost your company, especially around the holidays. However, iBrave has a recorded 99.6% uptime, with one reviewer never experiencing downtime that lasted more than seven minutes.

Find your company a web host you can rely on.

Where you host your business's website could decide the future of your business.

Until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, new users can get a lifetime subscription to iBrave Cloud Web Hosting for $79.97. You won't find a better price anywhere online.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Websites Web Hosting

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

This Ancient Ritual Is Key to How I Run a Company of 500 People. Harvard Research Shows Why.

Rituals are underrated ways to keep people connected.

By Harry Ritter
Business News

These 11 Retailers Are Most Likely to File For Bankruptcy in 2023, According to a New Report

Several well-known retailers already filed for bankruptcy in 2023 — now, a new report is highlighting the retailers most likely to follow suit.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'I'll Gladly Cancel': Customers Livid as Netflix Is Reportedly Increasing Subscription Prices—Again

The Wall Street Journal reported that price hikes are set to roll out following the actors' strike.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'It's Getting Worse By the Week': Kevin O'Leary Issues Grave Warning About Commercial Real Estate Industry

The "Shark Tank" star spoke to impending devaluation of stocks in the industry on FOX Business' "Varney & Co."

By Emily Rella
Business News

Man Unexpectedly Wins $4 Million Lottery — On a Ticket He Almost Didn't Buy

A Michigan resident stumbled upon a life-changing $4 million lottery jackpot when his preferred game was unavailable.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.