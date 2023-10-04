Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your business may need a website, but you might not need to pay every month to host it online. Websitebuilderexpert reports the average monthly cost of web hosting to be as low as $2.95. That may seem like a negligible expense, but it adds up over time.

It may require a higher initial investment, but purchasing lifetime web hosting could save your company money in the long run. And you could save your business even more by getting a Lifetime subscription to iBrave Cloud Web Hosting during the limited-time sale that has brought the price down to $79.97 for new users only.

Invest in a lifetime of web hosting.

Avoid the constant cost of web hosting and set your site up for life with iBrave. If your business has an existing website created using WordPress, Magento, Joomla, or any of 80+ other popular tools, you can migrate it almost instantly using iBrave's built-in toolset. If your company is young and doesn't have a website yet, you can take advantage of iBrave's free website builder. And you don't have to become a coding expert to use it.

Your subscription supports unlimited websites and subdomains, but it does not give you the domain itself. If your company already owns a domain name, then you'll be able to start hosting immediately. If you do not have a domain, you'll need to get one before your site can go live.

Downtime online can cost your company, especially around the holidays. However, iBrave has a recorded 99.6% uptime, with one reviewer never experiencing downtime that lasted more than seven minutes.

Find your company a web host you can rely on.

Where you host your business's website could decide the future of your business.



Until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, new users can get a lifetime subscription to iBrave Cloud Web Hosting for $79.97. You won't find a better price anywhere online.

Prices subject to change.