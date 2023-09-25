Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If your business needs an app, creating it can either be an investment of time or an investment of capital. If you opt to pay a third-party designer, Addevice reports the average cost to create a mobile application is between $30,000 and $250,000, and that doesn't factor in upkeep. A cost-effective alternative is for you or someone on your team to put in the time and learn to code so you can design your own app from scratch.

App design is just one facet of coding with Python, and you can get a thorough introduction in this 12-course Python bundle, on sale for $9.97 through the end of September.

Invest in foundational Python courses.

This bundle offers multiple avenues of study for the dedicated learner. You can start with a general overview of coding and of Python in Coding with Python Turtle. Or get 45 hours of direct instruction in Python Hands-On, which includes five assignments and two exams. If you are using these courses as a formal training resource, these exams could be a valuable benchmark to gauge the progress of new trainees.

Once learners have mastered the basics, they can enroll in courses that offer more focused instruction. If you want to invest time into AI, learners can study machine and deep learning in two courses, and one of them crosses over with app development. You may even be able to automate repetitive tasks and save you or your employees time by studying Python Automation Scripting and the Complete Web3 Python Automation Masterclass.

There are 12 courses included in this bundle taught by top Python instructors from around the web. Study under Chris Mall, Mashrur Hossain, and professionals from Mammoth to become a Python expert.

