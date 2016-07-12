Did Kim Kardashian West Just Correctly Declare the Death of 'Big Computers'?

July 12, 2016 3 min read

Did you know that you can play Kim Kardashian West’s insanely popular game on a Mac or PC? Not that she ever would. Seems unlikely now that the reality TV star revealed that she avoids her desktop computer like carbs.

“I love my big computer, but I can’t even tell you the last time I sat in front of it,” the multi-millionaire confessed to Forbes, the cover of which she now graces. In the July 26 issue, the celebrity “mobile mogul” hints that desktop computers are a thing of the past.

Before you write off her offhand comments as hot air (or fizzled champagne), remember that she sits at the helm of an astronomically successful app empire. Mind you, the fashionista's cha-chinged a tidy $160 million in revenue off of her eponymous smartphone game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which has been downloaded 45 million times since its 2014 debut, also per Forbes. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that her app chart-topping, thong-centric Kimoji app cleans up nicely as well. And, lest we forget, there’s also that cheeky $35-per-roll Kimoji “Butt Collage” wrapping paper.

Booty-branded marketing aside, social media superuser Kim K is likely on to something legit about “big computers.” Between Snapchat selfie sprees, red carpet appearances and quality time with Saint and North West, she got wind of the global slump in desktop computer sales. Even almighty Apple is feeling the pinch amid a slump in Mac computer shipments. Meanwhile, go figure, PC shipments are rebounding in the U.S., with Gartner reporting the first increase in North American shipments in more than a year. As for PC sales outside of our borders, the outlook is still pretty grim.

But enough about boring “big computer” machine thingys that crinkle our Botox. Let’s get back to keeping up with Kim Kardashian. Word is she’s cooking up a cookbook. “[Kim is] actually considering a cookbook, and she’s pretty serious about it,” People reports. “It all started with Kanye’s encouragement as he loved when she cooks him food.” We hear she makes a mean Yeezy-cheesy mac n’ cheese. Not exactly Atkins-friendly, but we’ll take it.