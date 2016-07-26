Want to Stay a Millionaire? Don't Do These 4 Things.

July 26, 2016 4 min read

Right now you may be logging hours in a coffee shop or co-working space trying to make your idea a reality, but project yourself a couple of years into the future. The business is a success, with customers, employees and an office of your own, you've turned a profit and now someone wants to buy your company for a cool million or more.

You're in the position to take a breath and think about your next steps in this new financial bracket. How do you make the most of what you've earned and manage your money in such a way that works for you? We collected advice from some top wealth management experts about the things that a savvy entrepreneur turned millionaire will never do with his or her money.

Related: 10 Ways to Become a Millionaire in Your 20s

1. Don't take the first deal that comes your way.

Millionaires will rarely take the introductory deal offered to them, says Gemma Godfrey, the founder and CEO of digital wealth manager Moo.la. "They are much more likely to negotiate better terms as and when they can," she says.