Hub Zero: Dubai's New Gaming Theme Park Launches

Hub Zero: Dubai's New Gaming Theme Park Launches
Image credit: Hub Zero
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After months in development, Hub Zero, Dubai's new gaming theme park, finally opened its doors this month. The 15,000 sq. m. gaming hub is located in City Walk, and features a ton of rides, games, and attractions. 

Image credit: Hub Zero.

Hub Zero worked with developers like Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Capcom, Konami, Square Enix and PopCap to help conceptualize its many attractions. You will find rides from games like Resident Evil, Plants vs. Zombies, Dragon Age, and many more that it's not yet ready to talk about. Along with that, the hub also features region's first wireless VR-based first-person shooter, Time Zombies, which made its debut at this year's Middle East Film & Comic Con.

Image credit: Hub Zero.

Hub Zero also has exclusive attractions like the Hyper Drive driving simulator, the Double Agent double laser maze, Tiny Track Racers children's karting simulators, a massive LAN gaming zone, a 4D cinema, a large indoor adventure climbing zone, pool and billiard tables, private karaoke rooms, and an extensive range of retro arcade machines with games like Pac Man, Space Invaders, and more. 

Image credit: Hub Zero.

Hub Zero is open from 12pm to 12am from Sunday to Thursday, and from 10am to 12am on Friday and Saturday. In terms of ticket pricing, a 'Recruit Pass', which allows a one-time access to all the rides, cost AED160, whereas a multi-pass ticket called the 'Master Pass' cost AED210. The 'Hacker Pass' ticket, will gives you priority access in queues and other benefits, cost AED260. 

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

