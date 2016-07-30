Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Aspinal Of London

The Executive Selection: Aspinal Of London
Image credit: Aspinal of London Facebook page.
Aspinal of London products
For your summer jaunts, we’ve chosen better leathers by Aspinal of London.

Aspinal of London Small Harrison Weekender. Image credit: Aspinal Of London.

Especially useful for quick getaways and overnighters is the Harrison weekender. We like the Harrison presented in vintage tan croc. Frequent flyers, opt for one of the brand’s sturdy passport covers in black or brown. And for gents who like a slim billfold, they’ve got you covered, too.

 

Aspinal of London Passport Cover. Image credit: Aspinal Of London.

