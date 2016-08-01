4 Must Watch Bollywood Movies For Entrepreneurs

August 1, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What you usually do when you want to start your own business? You read books, interact with people, surf internet, attend events, build network with people and what not. But have you ever tried out watching movies before starting up? I know you must be wondering what I am trying say. But, trust me you can learn a lot from the ollywood movies. Movies are often reflection of our lives. If we watch them carefully, we will come to know that they show us the tragedy and triumph of the human life which may inspire us in some or the other way.

So I have handpicked some of the best Bollywood movies, which will inspire every budding entrepreneur to take a plunge and start their own venture with keeping their spirit high.

1. Rocket Singh: It’s about nobody becoming somebody

A must watch movie for every entrepreneur. It’s about a guy who dazzles the whole world with his genius. ‘Rocket Singh, Salesman of the Year’ is a movie which shows a true journey of an entrepreneur. Whether it is about work ethics, team work, losing everything you've built in a moment, perseverance and the ability to start once again from zero it teaches everything.

It’s a complete guide for a budding entrepreneur to start his/her own venture. "Business number nahi, business log hai, sirf log!” this is one of amazing dialogue which explains everything about the business.

2. Guru: Building its empire from a scratch

Guru, a masterpiece by Mani Ratnam, is a movie which will help you as an entrepreneur to build your empire from zero. Based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani, it is one of the finest movies which teaches entrepreneur to never lose hope whatever the situation. It inspires budding businessman by taking them through a journey of a man, whoes never say die attitude enable him to build this own venture.

3. Band Baaja Baraat: Separate your personal life from professional one

Another Bollywood flick which teaches an important rule of a business; separate your personal life from professional one. Band Baaja Baraat, a movie that revolves around a young girl and boy who team up to start their own wedding business. A beautifully depicted story which highlights the struggles and delusions a startup faces in its journey. It teaches you to be a team player, passion to achieve your goal, business ethics, to dream big and most important not to bother about your competition.

4. Manjhi: Be focused and determined

Directed by Ketan Mehta, Manjhi is the true inspiration for the entrepreneurs. It’s a movie about a man who carved a road through a treacherous mountain. Though there were many hurdles while carving a road, but his determination and never dying spirit helped him to achieve his goal.

I am sure that these movies will give entrepreneurs the boost in self-confidence they sometimes need.