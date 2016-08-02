Rankings

People Loved Interviewing at These Companies. Here's What You Can Learn From Them.

Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read

You might be surprised to find out that companies such as Google and Facebook don’t make the cut for Glassdoor's 2016 list of top companies to interview at. Rather than leading tech firms famous for employee perks, legal, retail and accounting firms take the lead for the best candidate experiences.

Glassdoor, a jobs and recruiting website, recently released its 2016 Candidates’ Choice Awards for 50 Best Places to Interview. Votes casted by a pool of anonymous U.S. candidates who interviewed at companies with 1,000 employees or more reveal the top industries and businesses with the best candidate experiences, taking into consideration factors such as positive interview ratings, duration and difficulty.

Here are the top 10 companies that people loved interviewing at:

  1. Sherwin-Williams

  2. Grant Thornton

  3. Caterpillar

  4. BNY Mellon

  5. J. Crew

  6. H&R Block

  7. Southwest Airlines

  8. EY

  9. Walt Disney Company

  10. PwC

All five of the top companies had more than 85 percent positive feedback from candidates. Common reviews from many interviewees pertained to comfort, clarity and transparency of companies, interviewers and the interview process.  

A company’s eagerness to find the "right fit" also contributed to positive candidate experiences. A Sherwin-Williams candidate said, “All friendly folks, upfront and honest, looking to hire the right people.” Similarly, a Grant Thornton candidate explained, “Audit managers and partner were super down to earth and approachable. … They seemed to be mostly interested in getting to know me and seeing how well my personality fits in the company.”

Whether it’s flying a candidate out for an interview or giving them a tour of the facilities, companies that “go the extra mile” -- such as Caterpillar, Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney Company -- placed in the top 10. Other highly-ranked companies can attribute their scores to incorporating more conversational and even interactive interviews, which an EY candidate says was better “than [them] just firing off behavioral based question.”

