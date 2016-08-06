Creating an App? Know Your Competition First. (Infographic)

August 6, 2016 1 min read

Eager to launch your own app? Before you do, assess your competition. Having a solid understanding of the competitive landscape is vital to the success of your idea.

A recent study by ROKO Labs revealed interesting findings on app competition, taking into account location, monetization methods and app type. Studying more than 8,500 app company profiles from CrunchBase, ROKO found that San Francisco and New York are the top two cities for apps.

From subscriptions to ads to transaction fees, you need to figure out the best way for your app to make money. Check out the infographic below to discover the top 10 types of apps so you can differentiate yours and “build a competitive advantage.”