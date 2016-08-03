Disney

Disney Patents Unique Way to Keep Tabs on Theme Park Guests

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Disney Patents Unique Way to Keep Tabs on Theme Park Guests
Image credit: PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Disney wants to give its guests a more personalized experience.

A recently granted patent describes a system of sensors and cloud-connected computers that Disney can use to recognize guests based on the shape and size of their feet. Once guests are recognized, robots roaming around the amusement park could greet them by name, and would also memorize their favorite Disney character, favorite food, hometown and favorite ride.

 

The sensors would be incorporated into specific "stations," which might be in a ride or other attraction, or even in a wall. Working with cameras, they would capture data such as the shoe's tread pattern, how worn the shoe is and if there are any stains or gum attached to the bottom.

That data would then be uploaded to the cloud for all the park's sensors to access. When the guest shows up at another sensor location or meets a robot, it would access his or her profile to offer customized experiences.

Disney came up with the idea because it considers other methods of guest tracking, such as fingerprint or eye scans, to be "rather invasive."

"These methods are obtrusive and some guests may not feel comfortable providing this type of biometric information to a third party," according to the patent filing.

As the Orlando Sentinel points out, though, Disney already has many other ways to track amusement park guests, including MagicBands -- RFID bracelets that function as theme-park tickets -- FastPasses, hotel keys and credit card transaction data.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Disney

10 Incredible and Surprising Facts About Disney

Disney

Lawsuit Claims Disney Is Tracking Kids in 42 Apps

Disney

What Does the 'Star Wars' Universe Smell Like? Head to Disney.